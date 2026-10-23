Azerbaijan's egg self-sufficiency reaches 104% as domestic production exceeds demand

23 October 2026 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's egg self-sufficiency rate reached 104% in 2025, indicating that domestic production exceeded the country's consumption requirements, according to figures from the State Statistical Committee.

The latest data show an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared with 2024, when the self-sufficiency rate stood at 103.7%.

Over the past five years, Azerbaijan has generally strengthened its ability to meet domestic demand for eggs through local production.

In 2020, the country's egg self-sufficiency rate stood at 100%, indicating that domestic output was broadly sufficient to meet national requirements.

The indicator declined slightly to 99.1% in 2021 before recovering to 100.5% in 2022.

The upward trend continued in subsequent years, with the rate reaching 102.2% in 2023 and 103.7% in 2024, before rising to 104% in 2025.

Overall, the self-sufficiency rate increased by four percentage points between 2020 and 2025.

A rate above 100% indicates that domestic production exceeds the volume required for domestic consumption, although it does not necessarily mean that the entire surplus is exported.

The latest annual figures come amid continued growth in Azerbaijan's poultry industry.

According to the State Statistical Committee, the country's poultry enterprises produced 911 million eggs during January–September 2026, an increase of 30.7 million eggs, or 3.4%, compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Across all categories of agricultural producers, Azerbaijan's egg production reached approximately 1.81 billion units during the first nine months of 2026, representing annual growth of 1.2%.

The figures suggest that Azerbaijan has maintained its capacity to satisfy domestic egg demand while continuing to expand production.

The 104% self-sufficiency indicator, however, relates to the completed 2025 calendar year, while the latest production statistics cover January–September 2026.