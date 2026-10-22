NATO opens centralized weapons procurement channel for Ukraine

22 October 2026 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

NATO will allow Ukraine to purchase weapons, ammunition and military equipment through its centralized procurement agency, potentially enabling Kyiv to obtain defense supplies faster and at lower cost.

According to the Financial Times, Ukraine is entering into a partnership with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). The move will bring Ukraine’s defense industry closer to its Western allies and provide an additional procurement channel, reducing its reliance on bilateral negotiations.

"This gives Ukraine the opportunity to benefit from a more structured system to access the wide range of capabilities we offer: procurement expertise, support services and access to an established industrial base," Jacqueline Borsboom, NSPA Director of Operational Support, told FT.

The move comes amid a deterioration in relations between Ukraine and the United States, which have reportedly reached their lowest point. The US president has criticized Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Since 2025, Ukraine has been receiving American weapons through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, under which NATO member states purchase weapons and ammunition from the United States for Kyiv.