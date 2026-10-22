Witkoff: US, Russia, Ukraine to continue technical talks

22 October 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announced on Wednesday that Washington, Moscow and Kyiv will continue trilateral negotiations at the technical level.

"In St. Petersburg, we met with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin to build on the progress made in Oslo with [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, discuss a peace framework, and thank President Putin for releasing American citizen Stephen Hubbard to return home to his family," Witkoff wrote on his X account following the meeting, describing today's talks as "constructive."

Furthermore, the top US negotiator reiterated US President Donald Trump's commitment to peace efforts in order to ensure "security and prosperity" for future generations.