Azerbaijan marks International Chefs Day with charity event for children [PHOTOS]

21 October 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Chefs Day is celebrated annually on October 20 to honour culinary professionals and promote the sharing of cooking knowledge with younger generations.

Established in 2004 at the initiative of Bill Gallagher, then head of the World Association of Chefs' Societies (Worldchefs), the day also highlights the role of chefs in promoting healthy eating, preserving culinary traditions and inspiring a passion for food.

Each year, the occasion provides an opportunity for chefs around the world to engage with their communities through educational activities, cooking demonstrations and charitable initiatives. Beyond celebrating culinary excellence, International Chefs Day emphasises the importance of food education, creativity, hospitality and bringing people together through a shared appreciation of food.

In Baku, the occasion was marked with a special celebration for children with special needs at the DOST Centre for Inclusive Development and Creativity. Held under the theme "Chefs Give Warmth," the event combined cooking activities, music, interactive games and festive treats in an atmosphere of care, friendship and inclusion.

The celebration was organised with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, with the DOST Centre for Inclusive Development and Creativity and the Baku Culinary Association participating in its organisation.

Professional chefs conducted a culinary masterclass, introducing the young participants to different ingredients, flavours and cooking techniques. The children also enjoyed a variety of dishes, musical performances, interactive games and engaging activities designed to encourage communication and creativity.

The organisers aimed to provide the children with positive experiences, nurture their creative abilities, introduce them to the principles of healthy eating and raise awareness of the importance of an inclusive society in which everyone has equal opportunities to participate and develop their potential.

"This initiative is part of the Baku Culinary Association's longstanding social work. Since 2018, the organisation has held charitable and culinary events on International Chefs Day for children of martyrs, children deprived of parental care, and those who particularly need attention and support," said Ilkin Akbarzade, chairman of the Azerbaijan Chefs Guild and the Baku Culinary Association, and an international master chef.

He noted that such gatherings not only provide children with a special celebration but also create an environment where they can feel part of society, communicate with others, discover new things and develop their abilities.

An important part of the initiative is the Food Explorers programme of the World Association of Chefs' Societies (Worldchefs), which promotes healthy eating, introduces children to a variety of food products, develops basic culinary skills and encourages a responsible approach to food.

Through hands-on activities and familiarisation with ingredients and food preparation, children can broaden their horizons, develop curiosity and begin making informed choices about what they eat.

"For us, the culinary arts mean much more than preparing food. They offer an opportunity to introduce the world to the richness of Azerbaijani national cuisine, preserve the country's gastronomic heritage and pass culinary traditions on to future generations," Akbarzade said.

He added that cooking also has an important social dimension, allowing people to express love and care, create an atmosphere of hospitality and bring happiness through simple but sincere gestures.

This idea was at the heart of the celebration at the DOST Centre, where cooking became a way to encourage interaction, strengthen social bonds and create a welcoming environment for children with special needs.

The event highlighted how culinary activities can serve as a universal language, helping people overcome barriers and fostering mutual understanding and social solidarity. It also underscored the importance of ensuring that every child has access to care, attention, equal opportunities and the chance to realise their potential.