Azerbaijan declares 31 Turkish citizens persona non grata

21 October 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Some Turkish citizens have been declared "persona non grat" in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and banned from entering the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) announced this in a statement.

According to the ministry, the decision was made in view of statements disseminated through various social networks and internet platforms that were directed against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, national security, constitutional order, people and leadership, called for the forcible overthrow of the government, or sought to incite violence on religious extremist grounds, as well as religious hatred and hostility.

The following citizens of the Republic of Türkiye have been declared "persona non grata" in accordance with Azerbaijani law:

Ahmet Barış İyison – Head of İyison Medya and the Gazeteciabi project

Cem Özyurt – Blogger

Akın Duru – Staff member at TV8 and Acunmedya

Dursun Eker – Journalist, File Prodüksiyon Hizmetleri

Adem Özköse – Journalist, political analyst, writer

Muhammed Emin Yıldırım – Istanbul representative for the "Köklü Değişim" magazine and media group

Cüneyt Sezer – Blogger, sociologist, publicist, and political analyst

Serhat Koyuncu – Public figure

Mikail Ayyıldız – Religious writer and researcher

Ahi Aratoğlu – Researcher, writer, poet, and sociologist

Muharrem Çavuş – Head of the AK Party Boğaziçi Youth Branch (2020–2025)

Fatih Erbakan – Chairman of the New Welfare Party (Yeniden Refah Partisi)

Yahya Uğraş – Deputy Chairman of the HÜDA PAR party

Aydın Binboğa – Economist, politician

Hakkı Eren – Journalist for "Köklü Değişim"

Sait Seyitoğlu – Head of the Finance and Administrative Affairs Department for HÜDA PAR in Batman

Mehmet Boynukalın – Professor of Theology at Marmara University, Imam-Hatip of Hagia Sophia

Okan Aytaş – Journalist, owner of Finansopia Medya

Mert Armağan – Journalist

Yaşar Yavuz – Journalist for Yeni Şafak, Diriliş Postası, and Referans

Ahmet Sırrı Arvas – Poet, journalist, writer

Yusuf Kaplan – Writer, journalist

Erdinc Teğmen – Owner of Erte Medya

Ahmet Çakar – Sports commentator, former football referee

Halil Atakan Ay – Theologian

İsmail Kılıçarslan – TV NET, "Yeni Şafak" newspaper

Murat Şahin – Program host at Akit TV

İrfan Kaya Ülger – Program host at Akit TV

Fatin Dağistanlı – Program host at Akit TV

Ömer Ulutaş – Chairman of the Toprak Party

Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu – MP

It was noted that appropriate measures will continue to be taken in response to calls and activities directed against the Republic of Azerbaijan that promote hostility.