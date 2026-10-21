Azerbaijan declares 31 Turkish citizens persona non grata
Some Turkish citizens have been declared "persona non grat" in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and banned from entering the country.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) announced this in a statement.
According to the ministry, the decision was made in view of statements disseminated through various social networks and internet platforms that were directed against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, national security, constitutional order, people and leadership, called for the forcible overthrow of the government, or sought to incite violence on religious extremist grounds, as well as religious hatred and hostility.
The following citizens of the Republic of Türkiye have been declared "persona non grata" in accordance with Azerbaijani law:
Ahmet Barış İyison – Head of İyison Medya and the Gazeteciabi project
Cem Özyurt – Blogger
Akın Duru – Staff member at TV8 and Acunmedya
Dursun Eker – Journalist, File Prodüksiyon Hizmetleri
Adem Özköse – Journalist, political analyst, writer
Muhammed Emin Yıldırım – Istanbul representative for the "Köklü Değişim" magazine and media group
Cüneyt Sezer – Blogger, sociologist, publicist, and political analyst
Serhat Koyuncu – Public figure
Mikail Ayyıldız – Religious writer and researcher
Ahi Aratoğlu – Researcher, writer, poet, and sociologist
Muharrem Çavuş – Head of the AK Party Boğaziçi Youth Branch (2020–2025)
Fatih Erbakan – Chairman of the New Welfare Party (Yeniden Refah Partisi)
Yahya Uğraş – Deputy Chairman of the HÜDA PAR party
Aydın Binboğa – Economist, politician
Hakkı Eren – Journalist for "Köklü Değişim"
Sait Seyitoğlu – Head of the Finance and Administrative Affairs Department for HÜDA PAR in Batman
Mehmet Boynukalın – Professor of Theology at Marmara University, Imam-Hatip of Hagia Sophia
Okan Aytaş – Journalist, owner of Finansopia Medya
Mert Armağan – Journalist
Yaşar Yavuz – Journalist for Yeni Şafak, Diriliş Postası, and Referans
Ahmet Sırrı Arvas – Poet, journalist, writer
Yusuf Kaplan – Writer, journalist
Erdinc Teğmen – Owner of Erte Medya
Ahmet Çakar – Sports commentator, former football referee
Halil Atakan Ay – Theologian
İsmail Kılıçarslan – TV NET, "Yeni Şafak" newspaper
Murat Şahin – Program host at Akit TV
İrfan Kaya Ülger – Program host at Akit TV
Fatin Dağistanlı – Program host at Akit TV
Ömer Ulutaş – Chairman of the Toprak Party
Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu – MP
It was noted that appropriate measures will continue to be taken in response to calls and activities directed against the Republic of Azerbaijan that promote hostility.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!