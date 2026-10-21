Azerbaijan announces squad for FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival [PHOTO]

21 October 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has announced its squad for the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, which will take place in Baku from October 22 to 30.

The national team will open its campaign against Timor-Leste on October 24 at 19:30 at Crystal Hall.

The team will play two matches on October 25 at Pitch 10A of the Hovsan Olympic Sports Complex, facing Andorra at 12:45 and Australia at 19:30.

Azerbaijan will then meet Israel at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15 on October 26, with both matches scheduled to take place at the same venue.

The international tournament is expected to bring together young footballers from around the world, with teams from 189 countries set to participate in nearly 1,000 matches.

Goalkeepers Oktay Mehraliyev of Qarabag and Said Bayramov of Neftchi have been included in the squad.

Defenders Mahammad Aghamaliyev of Qarabag and Emil Guliyev, Akbar Nagiyev and Kenan Azimov of Neftchi have also been selected.

The midfielders are Gafar Babayev and Subhan Alizade of Neftchi, Hasan Mahmadov and Hasan Ramazanov of Sabah, and Asif Allahverdiyev and Mushfig Zamanov of Ulduz Football Academy.

The forward line comprises Murad Mammad zade of Sabah and Yusif Alizade of Ulduz Football Academy.