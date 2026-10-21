Houthis: Enemy uses civilian airport for army goals

21 October 2026 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Houthis' spokesperson, Yahya Saree, accused the Saudi-led coalition of using the Riyan International Airport in the seaport of Mukalla in southeastern Yemen for military purposes.

In a social media post, Saree claimed that the coalition uses the airport to "transport weapons and military equipment to kill the sons of the Yemeni people."

In response, the Houthi movement targeted the airport, he said, but did not specify which type of weapon was used.