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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Azerbaijan's electricity exports plunge 67% in first nine months of 2026

20 October 2026 15:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's electricity exports plunge 67% in first nine months of 2026
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan recorded a sharp decline in both the value and volume of electricity exports during the first nine months of 2026, according to data from the State Customs Committee. The statistical value of electricity exports fell by...

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