AfD's Weidel: French protests 'warning signal' for Germany
Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Alice Weidel said on Monday that the ongoing protests in France are a "warning signal" for Germany, as growing unrest in France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Albania threatens to spill over into other European countries.
"The violent excesses in France are a warning signal for Germany. Here too, civil war-like conditions are looming due to the dangerous mix of mass migration and left-wing extremism. Only with the AfD will there be a migration turnaround," Weidel said in a post on X.
Meanwhile, Germany's Foreign Ministry warned its citizens to exercise "caution" and avoid "demonstrations" in France, after more than 2,400 people were arrested over the weekend.
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