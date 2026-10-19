AfD's Weidel: French protests 'warning signal' for Germany

19 October 2026 23:49 (UTC+04:00)

Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Alice Weidel said on Monday that the ongoing protests in France are a "warning signal" for Germany, as growing unrest in France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Albania threatens to spill over into other European countries.

"The violent excesses in France are a warning signal for Germany. Here too, civil war-like conditions are looming due to the dangerous mix of mass migration and left-wing extremism. Only with the AfD will there be a migration turnaround," Weidel said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Germany's Foreign Ministry warned its citizens to exercise "caution" and avoid "demonstrations" in France, after more than 2,400 people were arrested over the weekend.