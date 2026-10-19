ANAMA reports progress in mine clearance acros 13 districts

19 October 2026 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released information on mine clearance operations carried out by organizations involved in demining activities in the liberated territories from October 12 to 18.

According to ANAMA, during mine clearance operations conducted last week in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, 188 anti-personnel mines, 66 anti-tank mines, and 631 other unexploded items of military ordnance were discovered and neutralized.

A total of 1,420.9 hectares of land was cleared of mines and other unexploded ordnance.

Mine clearance remains one of Azerbaijan's key priorities in the post-conflict period, with extensive demining operations continuing to improve safety, facilitate reconstruction efforts, and enable the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories.