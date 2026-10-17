Zelensky finds an unlikely ally in late Senator Lindsey Graham amid Trump feud

17 October 2026 20:07 (UTC+04:00)

Zelensky posted a picture with Graham on his X profile, adding, "Thank you for everything, Lindsey!" Graham, who died of heart failure in July, was a staunch supporter of Zelensky and Ukraine and continuously urged strong pressure on Russia. On the other hand, Trump has recently strengthened cooperation with Moscow and called for a new leader in Ukraine, leaving Zelensky feeling "betrayed."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked late Senator Lindsey Graham on Saturday, amid his ongoing clash with United States President Donald Trump.

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