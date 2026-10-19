Abbas Araghchi warns Washington against new military action

19 October 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that Tehran will take retaliatory measures if the United States launches new attacks against the Islamic Republic.

Araghchi made the remarks in a post on the social media platform X, warning Washington about the potential consequences of further military action.

The Iranian foreign minister also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to draw the United States into a new war. According to Araghchi, Netanyahu is pushing Washington towards further military action to divert attention from his own political problems.

Araghchi's statement followed US President Donald Trump's warning that Washington could bring its conflict with Iran to an end relatively quickly if Tehran changes its policies.

Trump also expressed support for Netanyahu's re-election as Israeli prime minister.