Greece refuses to supply Patriot missiles to Ukraine

17 October 2026 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

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Greece will not provide Ukraine with missiles for its Patriot air defence systems, citing concerns that further military assistance could weaken its own defensive capabilities.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Athens would continue supporting Kyiv but would not take measures that could compromise Greece's national security.

"We have supported Ukraine by providing a significant amount of air defense assets from our own stockpiles. At the same time, I want to be completely frank: we will do everything we can to support Ukraine without compromising Greece's own defensive capabilities. We are located in a region that is sensitive in terms of security, and we have other obligations as well," Mitsotakis stated.

According to Greek newspaper Kathimerini, Ukraine had requested up to 200 PAC-2 missiles for its Patriot air defence systems.

The publication reported that some of the requested missiles may be approaching the end of their operational service life.

The decision comes amid reports of shortages of air defence ammunition in Ukraine.

On October 15, CNN, citing multiple sources, reported that Kyiv's stockpiles of missiles for its Patriot air defence systems had been completely exhausted.

Despite declining the latest request, Athens has previously supplied Ukraine with air defence equipment from its military inventories.