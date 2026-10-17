Hamas calls for reform of Palestinian political bodies
Hamas called for restructuring Palestinian political institutions, including the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the main body representing Palestinians internationally, to allow broader participation by Palestinian factions, the group said in a statement on Saturday.
Hamas also called for elections when forming official Palestinian institutions and described talks between factions as the "only gateway" to resolving Palestinian issues.
The statement came after a Hamas delegation, led by senior official Zaher Jabarin, concluded a round of talks in Cairo with representatives of Fatah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and other factions. According to Hamas, participants discussed obstacles that have hindered previous negotiations and agreed to continue talks.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!