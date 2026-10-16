President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

16 October 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Abhay Kumar, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to Azerbaijan.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

Abhay Kumar stated that he would spare no effort to further develop bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the sides recalled the contacts between President Ilham Aliyev and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit held in Bishkek in September.

They highlighted the millennia-old historical and cultural ties between the Azerbaijani and Indian peoples and exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields.