SOCAR, Sri Lanka discuss cooperation in energy sector [PHOTOS]

15 October 2026 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Cooperation between SOCAR and Sri Lankan companies in the energy sector was discussed.

According to the company, on October 15, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed on global energy projects implemented at Azerbaijan’s initiative, SOCAR’s diversified operations and long-term strategic objectives. The sides also discussed the company’s projects and achievements in Azerbaijan and other countries.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on cooperation between SOCAR and Sri Lankan companies in the energy sector, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Cooperation with SOCAR could help Sri Lanka diversify its energy partnerships and explore new sources of petroleum supplies.

This will strengthen Azerbaijan's diplomatic ties with Asian countries and allow for the establishment of new economic partnerships.