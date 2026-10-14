UK to accelerate delivery of 5,000 Martlet missiles to Ukraine

14 October 2026 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

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The United Kingdom plans to accelerate the delivery of Martlet lightweight, multirole missiles to Ukraine, the British government reported.

London has allocated £1.6 billion to supply Ukraine with more than 5,000 Martlet missiles over the next four years. In addition, the delivery of £10 million worth of air defence missiles will be expedited as part of a £45 million package.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to announce increased military support for Kyiv during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The government will also prepare additional military and financial assistance for Ukraine, along with new sanctions measures, in the coming weeks.

London will further urge its partners to impose a complete ban on the international maritime transport of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Meanwhile, the UK has acknowledged that Trump’s diesel deal has complicated relations with Ukraine’s allies.