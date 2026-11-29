29 November 2026 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A United Arab Emirates-owned cargo ship was briefly seized by armed pirates in the Gulf of Aden before the attackers abandoned the vessel, with all 19 crew members reported safe.

The incident occurred on November 28, when six armed men boarded the Panama-flagged MV Marsa Virgo approximately 119 kilometres southwest of Balhaf, off Yemen's coast.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the vessel's master reported that armed individuals had boarded the ship at around 06:30 GMT and taken control. In a subsequent update, the maritime security agency confirmed that the attackers had left the vessel, the crew were safe, and the ship had resumed its voyage.

The vessel is owned by UAE-based Marsa Ocean Shipping and was carrying containers of undisclosed cargo.

Security officials in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region told international media that the attackers had travelled from Puntland to Yemen aboard a fishing boat before boarding the cargo ship. They reportedly concealed themselves within the Somali community in southern Yemen and obtained weapons locally. These accounts have not been independently verified.

The incident comes amid renewed concerns over piracy in the waters surrounding the Horn of Africa. Maritime security monitors have recorded at least 16 attacks since April, marking the highest level of activity since 2013.

The seizure also coincides with deteriorating diplomatic relations between Somalia and the UAE. Mogadishu recently ordered the Emirati ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours and recalled its own envoy from Abu Dhabi, accusing the UAE of violating Somalia's sovereignty and supporting regional administrations outside federal authority.

The dispute has centred partly on Emirati involvement in port and security arrangements, particularly the role of Dubai-based DP World in Somaliland's Berbera port.

The Gulf of Aden remains a strategically important international shipping corridor connecting the Indian Ocean with the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. The latest incident highlights the continuing security challenges facing commercial shipping as piracy makes a comeback in the region.