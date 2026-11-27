Kremlin: Armenia must choose between EU, EAEU
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday that Armenia must choose between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the latter being its alliance with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
"The desire to sit on two chairs in economic terms must at some point either be confirmed or refuted through some kind of choice," Peskov said at a press conference. He insisted that Armenia's wish to become a member of the EU and stay in the EAEU does "not correlate with each other."
Peskov's comments came ahead of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Moscow on December 3.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!