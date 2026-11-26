26 November 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Bank of Korea (BOK) has raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, from 3.00% to 3.25%, while significantly upgrading its economic growth forecasts amid rapid expansion in the artificial intelligence industry and strong global demand for semiconductors.

According to a statement released by the Bank of Korea on November 26, the new rate marks the highest level since November 2024.

The central bank's decision reverses its previous stance after leaving borrowing costs unchanged in October, resuming monetary policy tightening.

The Bank of Korea has raised its economic growth forecast for 2026 from 3.3% to 3.9%. Its projection for 2027 has also been revised sharply upward, from 2.9% to 4.1%, representing an increase of 1.2 percentage points.

The improved outlook is largely driven by rapidly expanding exports of semiconductors used in artificial intelligence systems. Global demand for memory chips manufactured by South Korean technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix remains particularly strong.

South Korea's cumulative exports surpassed the $1 trillion threshold for the first time in history last week, making it the fourth country to reach the milestone after the United States, China and Germany.

Inflation remaining above the central bank's 2% target was among the key factors behind the interest rate increase. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and rising energy prices have also added to inflationary pressures.

According to a Reuters poll, 32 of the 34 economists surveyed had expected the Bank of Korea to raise its benchmark rate to 3.25%.

Despite the stronger economic outlook, the central bank warned that uncertainty surrounding the sustainability of global AI investment and volatility in financial markets remain significant risks.