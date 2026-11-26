26 November 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States has approved a $622 million sale to Ukraine covering equipment for the maintenance and support of F-16 fighter jets.

This was announced by the US State Department.

The purchase will be funded by Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway. No US funds will be used to finance the deal.

According to the State Department, Ukraine will use funds from the Ukraine Joint Multinational Program, established with financial support from the four countries, to carry out the procurement.

The approved package includes equipment intended to support the maintenance and servicing of Ukraine's F-16 fighter aircraft.

Ukraine uses F-16 fighter jets, among other purposes, to intercept missiles and drones. However, in October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that around half of Ukraine's F-16 aircraft were in Europe undergoing maintenance, a process that has been taking longer than expected.

On November 17, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needed an additional 40 F-16 fighter jets.