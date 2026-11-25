25 November 2026 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A total of 17.172 million barrels of oil was transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline across Turkish territory in October 2026, marking the highest monthly volume recorded since the beginning of the year.

According to Turkiye’s state-owned pipeline operator BOTAŞ, the volume increased by 3.4% compared with October 2025, when 16.601 million barrels were transported through the pipeline.

Transportation volumes also increased on a monthly basis. In September 2026, the BTC pipeline carried 16.078 million barrels of oil through Turkiye. This means that October volumes were up 6.8% compared with the previous month.

The lowest monthly transportation volume recorded since the beginning of 2026 was in February, at 14.817 million barrels.

Between January and October 2026, a total of 161.143 million barrels of oil was transported through the BTC pipeline across Turkish territory.

For comparison, the pipeline transported 206.434 million barrels through Turkiye in 2025, down 7.9% from 224.142 million barrels in 2024.

The shareholders of BTC Co. include SOCAR with a 32.97% stake, bp with 30.10%, MOL with 8.90%, TPAO with 6.53%, Eni and TotalEnergies with 5% each, ITOCHU with 3.40%, ONGC Videsh with 3.10%, and ExxonMobil and INPEX with 2.50% each.

Meanwhile, the operational structure of the BTC pipeline underwent a major change in 2026. On July 1, BTC Co. announced that operational responsibilities for the BTC export pipeline had been transferred from BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited (bp) to SOCAR Midstream Operations LLC (SMO), a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

The transfer covers all three sections of the pipeline crossing Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye. SMO has also assumed responsibility for managing activities associated with the BTC pipeline, as well as the overall operational functions previously performed by bp for the BTC and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) systems.

The transfer was carried out under relevant agreements included in the package of key BTC project agreements adopted as part of the project's final investment decision. The process covers all individual BTC-related facilities and activities across the three countries.

However, facilities located within the Sangachal Terminal, as well as certain integrated operations conducted under the BTC and SCP systems, were excluded from the transfer.

BP continues to operate the Sangachal Terminal, while the ownership structure of BTC Co. and the distribution of shares among its shareholders remain unchanged.