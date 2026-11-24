24 November 2026 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

EnerMech OGP has signed a contract with bp to provide crane operation and maintenance services across nine offshore platforms in the Caspian Sea, covering Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields.

The company told Trend on Tuesday that the work will be carried out by EnerMech's existing team in Azerbaijan, supported by its global lifting solutions division.

The contract encompasses a comprehensive range of services, including crane operation, maintenance, equipment inspection, engineering and technical support. These activities are aimed at ensuring the safety, reliability and uninterrupted operation of critical lifting equipment while improving the efficiency of offshore operations.

“The signing of this contract with bp is a high recognition of the professionalism and performance of our teams in Azerbaijan. A long-term partnership is based on trust, consistent delivery and a shared commitment to operational excellence. We are proud to continue to support bp’s offshore operations,” said Charles Davison Jr., CEO of EnerMech.

According to Davison, as energy companies seek to improve operational efficiency and predictability while reducing the total cost of asset ownership, EnerMech supports its clients through technical expertise, innovation and efficient work organization.

Strengthening local expertise and offshore capabilities

Eldar Mammadzadeh, a shareholder of EnerMech OGP, described the agreement as an important milestone in the development of the joint venture.

"This creates the basis for expanding our service portfolio, developing new competencies, strengthening our localization strategy, as well as our presence in the Azerbaijani offshore energy market. Our goal is to take advantage of this opportunity to form a business that can meet the broader needs of the industry and realize new opportunities in the coming years," he said.

Meanwhile, Mark Dalgarno, Vice President of Lifting Solutions and General Manager for the Caspian Region at EnerMech, noted that the contract reflects the capabilities of the company's Azerbaijan-based team and the trust established through its consistent performance at offshore facilities.

He emphasized that the company's specialists possess extensive knowledge of bp's assets, operating conditions and safety requirements associated with complex offshore lifting operations.

Registered in Azerbaijan, EnerMech OGP is a joint venture between EnerMech and Oil Gas ProServ (OGP), combining international technical expertise with local knowledge and operational capabilities.

The company provides lifting equipment operation and maintenance services to Azerbaijan's energy sector while investing in workforce training, professional skills development and long-term career opportunities for local specialists.

The financial value and duration of the contract were not disclosed.