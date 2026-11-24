24 November 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan earned $42.5 million from cigarette exports in January-September 2026, marking a significant increase compared with the same period last year, as domestic production and overseas sales continued to expand.

The export revenue amounted to approximately 72.3 million manats, up 32.4% from $32.1 million recorded in the first nine months of 2025. In monetary terms, the increase reached $10.4 million year on year.

Georgia remained by far the largest destination for Azerbaijani cigarette manufacturers. Shipments to the neighbouring country were valued at $39.64 million, accounting for 93.3% of total export earnings. In volume terms, Azerbaijan supplied Georgia with approximately 2.27 billion cigarettes.

Kyrgyzstan ranked second among the country's export markets, purchasing cigarettes worth $1.84 million, equivalent to 190.17 million units.

Other destinations included Uzbekistan, which imported $322,930 worth of Azerbaijani cigarettes, followed by Oman at $281,380 and Syria at $70,000. Exports to Belarus amounted to $35,400, while shipments to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan were valued at $6,780 and $840, respectively.

Additionally, exports worth $300,920 were registered without a specified destination country.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported approximately 2.58 billion cigarettes during the reporting period. Based on the standard packaging of 20 cigarettes per pack, this represents around 128.9 million packs.

The export expansion coincided with higher domestic manufacturing output. According to the State Statistical Committee, cigarette production increased by 15.4% year on year to 14.2 billion units in January-September 2026, compared with 12.3 billion units a year earlier.

The tobacco products industry's total production value also climbed to 942.57 million manats from 756.95 million manats. In real terms, industrial output in the sector expanded by 16% over the nine-month period.

The figures indicate simultaneous growth in cigarette manufacturing and export activity, although Georgia's overwhelming share of overseas sales highlights the industry's continued dependence on a single foreign market.