23 November 2026 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Researchers from the United Arab Emirates and China are working on developing smart contact lenses equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and miniature displays that could allow users to access digital information without looking at their smartphones.

According to South Korea's Seoul Economic Daily, the technology is designed to project information directly into the user's field of vision, potentially reducing the need to rely on conventional digital devices.

The lenses are expected to offer several functions currently available on smartphones and smartwatches, including displaying incoming messages and notifications, providing navigation assistance, delivering digital reminders and offering AI-powered contextual suggestions.

The technology could enable users to receive information while moving without having to take out their phones, bringing wearable technology closer to a hands-free digital experience.

The technology remains under development, with no official details yet available on the launch of mass production, final specifications or expected market release.

As a result, it is too early to suggest that smart contact lenses will replace smartphones in the near future.