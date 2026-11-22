Theresa May tells PM: Brexit is done, move on
Former British Prime Minister Theresa May warned Prime Minister Andy Burnham to "accept" Brexit and "move on."
In an exclusive interview with the BBC, to air on Sunday, the former prime minister said she was "aghast" that Burnham was considering joining the European Union. "What I saw was that the extent of those negotiations, the hours that have to be put in - it's across the whole of government," the former prime minister stated.
"And also we, as a country, we voted for Brexit," May stressed, arguing that holding another referendum on rejoining the bloc would be akin to "patting voters on the head" and telling them they had made the wrong choice. "So have another go and come out with the right answer," May added.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!