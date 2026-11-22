22 November 2026 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May warned Prime Minister Andy Burnham to "accept" Brexit and "move on."

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, to air on Sunday, the former prime minister said she was "aghast" that Burnham was considering joining the European Union. "What I saw was that the extent of those negotiations, the hours that have to be put in - it's across the whole of government," the former prime minister stated.

"And also we, as a country, we voted for Brexit," May stressed, arguing that holding another referendum on rejoining the bloc would be akin to "patting voters on the head" and telling them they had made the wrong choice. "So have another go and come out with the right answer," May added.