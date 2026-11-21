21 November 2026 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The launch of the TRIPP project will be officially announced on November 22, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the DigiTec 2026 forum in Yerevan.

Pashinyan identified electricity transit as one of the project's key areas. According to him, Armenia plans to connect its electricity grid with those of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Earlier, on November 18, speaking during a government question-and-answer session in parliament, the prime minister said Armenia had moved on to the practical implementation phase of the project.

He noted that one of the important steps would be to carry out delimitation and demarcation work along the southern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, covering the length required for the construction of transport communications.

On August 8, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration in Washington in the presence of US President Donald Trump. The document envisages the launch of the Zangezur corridor, referred to as the "Trump Route," as part of efforts to restore regional connectivity.

On the same occasion, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialled the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations.