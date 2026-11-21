21 November 2026 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A major fire at the Al-Hartha power plant in southern Iraq has killed four people and injured 35 others, Reuters reported.

According to the media centre of Iraq's security forces, most of the casualties were residents of homes near the power station. They suffered mainly burn injuries or smoke inhalation.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control. However, the fire reportedly spread to nearby residential buildings, while the power plant was forced to suspend operations completely.

Iraq's Ministry of Electricity suspects that the incident was caused by a malfunction in the gas pipeline supplying fuel to the power station.

Image: Mohammed Aty / Reuters