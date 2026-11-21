President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Georgian counterpart
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili.
The letter sent by the head of state to the President of Georgia reads: "We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and injuries resulting from the explosion at a residential building in Tbilisi.
In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and the people of Georgia, and wish the injured a speedy recovery."
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