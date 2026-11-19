19 November 2026 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled after a 9–6 vote on Thursday that Myanmar committed an act of genocide against the Rohingya people in the army's persecution of the minority.

At the reading of the ruling, ICJ President Judge Yuji Iwasawa said that there was sufficient evidence to prove there was "an intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population in Myanmar," upholding most parts of The Gambia's case against the Southeast Asian country. He urged Myanmar to pay reparations and allow refugees to return.

This is the first time the ICJ has declared a country guilty of genocide. Myanmar was accused of carrying out genocide against the Rohingya through a series of persecution methods, largely in 2016 and 2017, but also since then. A predominantly Muslim population from Rakhine State, the Rohingya have had no right to Myanmar citizenship since 1982, when they were denied ethnic group status.