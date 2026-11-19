19 November 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that everyone responsible for what he described as an organised attack on Türkiye’s economy and capital markets is being held individually accountable for their crimes.

Speaking at the parliamentary group meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Erdoğan commented on the ongoing investigation into the investment fund scandal. He said the government was closely monitoring the case and carefully overseeing the process in line with a three-stage roadmap previously announced by the authorities.

“Compared with countries that have faced similar problems, the process is being managed with exceptional speed and efficiency, as well as with complete transparency,” Erdoğan said.

He noted that significant progress had been made in just two months in providing interim payments to investors in funds whose liquidation had been ordered.

“Under the law adopted by Parliament, we prioritised small investors whose claims amounted to up to 1 million Turkish liras ($23,000). Looking at the figures on an investor-by-investor basis, at least one payment has been made to 444,987 of our 455,758 investors. The interim payment process for claims of up to 1 million liras has been completed across 110 funds, including those subject to extraordinary liquidation. When ordinary and extraordinary liquidation procedures are considered together, 371,021 investors have received their net investment amounts or principal. This represents 81.4 percent of all our investors,” he said.

Erdoğan added that total payments had reached approximately 161 billion liras ($3.7 billion) to date, stressing that the process had been financed entirely through the funds' own resources rather than public money.

“The Treasury and public funds have not contributed a single lira to this amount. The principal investments of 81 percent of our investors have been fully covered, while the interim payment process for amounts of up to 1 million liras has been completed in 110 of the 131 funds. All these payments have been made without spending even a single penny from the state treasury, or, in other words, from the pockets of our citizens,” Erdoğan said.

The president stressed that the authorities were also taking all necessary measures to recover excessive profits obtained through illegal activities, including market fraud and manipulation.

Addressing the judicial dimension of the fund investigation, Erdoğan said proceedings were being conducted with great care in light of newly obtained information and evidence. He added that authorities were closely pursuing individuals who had fled.

“As of today, 136 of the 500 suspects have been remanded in custody, while judicial control measures have been imposed on another 285,” he said.

Erdoğan also announced that the State Supervisory Council had completed its initial examinations earlier in the week.

The government is preparing further legislative measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, he said, adding that the AK Party's parliamentary leadership had already made progress in drafting the relevant legislation.

“We will increase transparency in our capital markets, strengthen supervision further and make sanctions and penalties more deterrent. We intend to seek contributions from the opposition to this legislative initiative. God willing, we will subsequently submit it to the Grand National Assembly for consideration without delay,” Erdoğan said.

He reiterated that those responsible for damaging the country's economy and capital markets would face accountability, ruling out any relaxation of the government's approach.

“Let our nation and investors be assured of one thing: those who have inflicted this organised damage on Türkiye’s economy and capital markets are being held individually accountable for their crimes,” he said.

Erdoğan emphasised that the government was approaching the investigation with what he described as the precision of a surgeon, carefully distinguishing between market fraudsters and legitimate stock market investors.

“Turkish capital markets will emerge stronger from this process, God willing. Those trying to undermine the political establishment through this issue, create distrust between the state and the nation, or distract our government from its priorities will not achieve their objectives, with God's permission,” he said.

The president also criticised those attempting to influence public opinion through rumours, speculation and anonymous social media accounts.

“We will continue along our path, overcoming obstacles and thwarting traps without taking our eyes off our goals. Everyone should understand that we do not concern ourselves with rumours, gossip or what anonymous troll accounts, whose allegiances are unclear, say or do,” Erdoğan said.

He added that individuals who openly defended corruption, theft, the plundering of municipal resources and other forms of misconduct had no grounds to lecture the government.

“We do not pay attention to what they say either. The only thing that matters to us is the conscience of our nation and public opinion. As in every other matter, our guide here is our principles and values. Until today, the will of the people has prevailed, and it will continue to do so,” he said.

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Erdoğan warned that a major humanitarian catastrophe was unfolding as winter approached, largely due to what he described as Israel's inhumane restrictions on the territory.

He said the Israeli government had turned Gaza into the world's largest concentration camp and called on the Muslim world to undertake serious self-examination over its response to the crisis.

“Rather than relying solely on others, we as Muslims must take action and ensure that heavier pressure is exerted on Israel. Before winter intensifies further, the Islamic world must make greater efforts to deliver more humanitarian assistance to Gaza,” Erdoğan said.

He added that Türkiye was ready to send container shelters to Gaza to help people facing increasingly difficult living conditions.

“We will remain silent in the face of the oppression in Gaza, even if others close their eyes and ears. Even if we stand alone or are left without support, we will continue to fulfil our humanitarian and fraternal responsibilities,” he said.

Erdoğan also marked the anniversary of the AK Party's rise to power, recalling that Türkiye had entered a new political era on November 18, 2002, when the party formed its first government.

“I would like to express my great satisfaction that, over the past 24 years, we have never deviated from the course and principles we announced on that day. I always say that we have one goal and one compass: the Turkish nation,” he said.

He added that anyone within the party who felt exhausted, lost motivation or needed a break would be given time to rest before continuing their political work with renewed determination.

Concluding his address, Erdoğan extended his condolences to Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli following the death of his brother, Serpil Bahçeli.

“I pray to Almighty God to have mercy on Serpil Bahçeli and grant her a place in paradise and the highest rank in heaven,” he said.