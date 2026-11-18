18 November 2026 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

German banking giant Deutsche Bank processed approximately $582 million in transactions flagged as suspicious in connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to newly leaked internal documents, revealing a substantially larger volume of financial activity than previously disclosed.

The findings, based on millions of leaked Deutsche Bank records, provide further details about the lender's financial relationship with Epstein, who became a client in 2013 despite having been convicted in 2008 of offences involving a minor.

The documents indicate that the bank continued handling Epstein-related transactions despite repeated internal warnings concerning the risks associated with his accounts and financial activities.

The $582 million figure refers to transactions identified as suspicious, rather than money conclusively established to have been obtained illegally or used for criminal purposes. Under banking compliance procedures, suspicious transactions may be flagged for further examination without necessarily constituting evidence of a crime.

Deutsche Bank has previously faced regulatory penalties and civil litigation over its handling of Epstein's accounts, paying a combined $225 million in fines and settlements related to the relationship.

According to the investigation published on November 17 by the Financial Times and an international consortium of journalists, the leaked material comprises more than 15 million internal files, including financial records, emails and compliance documents.

An internal document from Deutsche Bank's US Financial Crimes Intelligence Unit showed that the lender filed 21 suspicious activity reports covering approximately 3,000 transactions between October 2013 and May 2019, with a combined value of $581.9 million.

The findings more than double the approximately $250 million in suspicious Epstein-linked transactions previously identified by US Senate investigators.

The records also provide details of how Epstein's relationship with Deutsche Bank was established. In August 2013, the bank began accepting accounts associated with Epstein after JPMorgan Chase had moved to end its relationship with him.

Internal documents indicate that senior Deutsche Bank officials approved the relationship despite being aware of Epstein's criminal history and associated reputational risks.

The investigation identified payments involving individuals associated with Epstein, transactions raising concerns about the possible misuse of charitable funds, and financial transfers involving wealthy individuals. The inclusion of a transaction in a suspicious activity report does not establish wrongdoing by its sender or recipient.

The bank began terminating its relationship with Epstein in December 2018, although the closure process continued into July 2019.

In July 2020, New York financial regulators imposed a $150 million penalty on Deutsche Bank over compliance failures involving Epstein and other matters.

In 2023, the bank agreed to pay an additional $75 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by Epstein's victims, bringing the combined penalties and settlement payments to $225 million.

A separate review by external monitors in 2021 found that approximately 40% of the bank's US wealth management relationship managers interviewed were unable to identify what Deutsche Bank should have handled differently in its relationship with Epstein.

Responding to the latest disclosures, Deutsche Bank acknowledged that accepting Epstein as a client in 2013 had been a mistake and expressed regret over its historical relationship with him.

The lender said it had cooperated with regulators, law enforcement agencies and the US Congress. It also pointed to investments in compliance systems, staff training and financial crime prevention measures.

According to Reuters, Deutsche Bank has spent approximately €7 billion strengthening its compliance and control systems since 2019.