18 November 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Jensen Huang, now the former chief executive of Nvidia Corporation, stated on Tuesday that he would be "honored" to return to the role should the company's Board of Directors determine that his comeback would be in the best interests of shareholders, employees, and the company.

The remarks mark Huang's first public comments since stepping down from his post following reports of a controversial relationship with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Earlier today, Nvidia announced the formation of the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee that will be responsible for board-level oversight of the company's export control compliance and global trade risk management.

"We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security," the company's Board of Directors Chairman Harvey Jones said.