17 November 2026 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijan's national youth and junior kickboxing team head coach, Hikmat Hajiyev, has achieved another notable milestone in his coaching career after receiving the prestigious Best Coach Award for the second time at the 2026 WAKO European Championships.

Hajiyev, who holds the honorary title of Honoured Coach of Azerbaijan and is a recipient of the Presidential Award, announced the achievement following the continental competition.

The 2026 WAKO European Championships were held in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, where Hajiyev was recognised for his coaching work and contribution to kickboxing.

The award was personally presented to the Azerbaijani coach by WAKO Europe President Espen Lund, marking another significant achievement for Azerbaijan's kickboxing community on the international stage.

Receiving the Best Coach Award for a second time further highlights Hajiyev's achievements and recognition within European kickboxing. As head coach of Azerbaijan's junior and youth national teams, he plays an important role in developing the country's next generation of kickboxing athletes.

His latest international recognition adds to Azerbaijan's achievements in kickboxing and highlights the contribution of the country's coaching professionals to the sport.