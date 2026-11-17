17 November 2026 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

bp has invested more than $89 billion in oil and gas projects it operates in Azerbaijan, together with its partners, over the past 34 years.

The figure was disclosed in a statement released by the company.

According to bp, it has safely, efficiently and reliably implemented major projects involving the exploration, development and transportation of oil and gas in Azerbaijan.

The company also highlighted its contribution to sustainable development initiatives, as well as its extensive activities in social investment and skills development.

bp's social investment programmes cover a wide range of areas, including local capacity building, education, community development, local entrepreneurship, environmental protection, sports development, and the research and promotion of Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage.

Since beginning its operations in Azerbaijan, bp has allocated more than $115 million to social investment projects in the country, both directly and on behalf of its partners in the joint ventures it operates.

bp currently employs approximately 2,313 Azerbaijani nationals in the country, accounting for more than 90% of its skilled workforce.