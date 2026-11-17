17 November 2026 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's State Border Service (SBS) has prevented attempts to smuggle 49.95 kilograms of narcotics and 3,000 psychotropic pills from Iran into the country.

According to the SBS, border surveillance and operational measures were conducted in the service areas of the Horadiz and Lankaran border detachments.

During two separate operations in the Horadiz border detachment's area of responsibility, border guards discovered and seized 39.7 kilograms of narcotics and 3,000 Methadone M-40 pills.

In a separate operation conducted in the service area of the Lankaran border detachment, an additional 10.25 kilograms of narcotics were detected and removed from illegal circulation.

The State Border Service said operational and investigative measures into the incidents are ongoing.