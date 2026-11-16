Jude Bellingham sets England assist record with seven assists in 2026

16 November 2026 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has set a new national team milestone after providing an assist in England's match against Spain.

The 2026 assist took his tally for the calendar year to seven, making him the England international with the most assists in a single year since records began in 1980.

Bellingham has also been in impressive form in the current UEFA Nations League campaign. Across six appearances, the midfielder has scored one goal and provided five assists, contributing directly to six goals.

His overall statistics this season are equally impressive. In 20 appearances across all competitions, Bellingham has registered six goals and nine assists.

England secured a 3-2 victory over Spain in the encounter, with Bellingham once again playing an important role in the team's attacking performance.