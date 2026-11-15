US flight schedules expected to return to normal by sunday after disruption

15 November 2026 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Air travel across the United States is gradually returning to normal, with flight schedules expected to be fully restored by the end of Sunday.

The Associated Press reported the development, citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told reporters in Washington on Saturday that flight schedules across the country were expected to return to normal by the end of Sunday. He stressed that the most difficult phase of the disruption had already passed.

Meanwhile, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the telecommunications system failure occurred during maintenance work carried out by a contractor for L3Harris Technologies Inc.

According to Duffy, the disruption happened while old copper cables were being replaced with fibre-optic cables. The work reportedly caused an overload in the system, resulting in communication interruptions and disruptions to radar coverage.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Authorities are examining several possible causes, including potential negligence by the contractor and technical failures involving the equipment.