Türkiye officially ratifies Makkah joint defence pact with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

14 November 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Türkiye has formally completed the legislative process for ratifying a trilateral defence agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, paving the way for closer military and security cooperation among the three countries.

The legislation approving the agreement was published in Türkiye's Official Gazette on November 14, 2026, and entered into force immediately upon publication.

The agreement, known as the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence, was signed by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during a trilateral summit held in the Saudi city of Makkah on August 7.

The Turkish parliament approved the ratification legislation on November 5, with 279 lawmakers voting in favour and 119 opposing it. A total of 398 members participated in the vote in the 592-seat legislature.

Under the agreement, the three signatories have committed themselves to strengthening collective security, expanding defence cooperation and contributing to peace and stability both regionally and internationally.

One of the central provisions establishes a collective defence principle, under which an armed attack against any one of the three countries would be regarded as an attack against all three. This provision draws comparisons with Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which forms the foundation of NATO's collective defence framework.

The partnership brings together the countries' respective military, economic and technological capabilities. The agreement represents a significant step towards institutionalising defence relations between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.