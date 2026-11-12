President Ilham Aliyev meets with Greek PM in Dublin [PHOTOS]

12 November 2026 22:08 (UTC+04:00)

On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Dublin.

The two leaders reviewed Azerbaijan-Greece bilateral relations.

They emphasized the role of Azerbaijan in ensuring Europe’s energy security, including that of Greece, and the country’s contribution to this effort. In this regard, the sides highlighted the importance of the TAP project.

At the meeting, they noted that Azerbaijan has additional opportunities to increase energy exports to Europe, particularly gas exports. In this respect, the sides underscored the importance of reviewing the European Union’s financial and procedural mechanisms.