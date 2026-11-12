Netanyahu, Eisenkot to meet for security briefing
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot will hold a "political-security briefing meeting" in Jerusalem later today, the two politicians said in a joint statement on Thursday.
"The meeting will be held with the participation of the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj. Gen. Guy Markizano, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem," the statement read.
The encounter followed Eisenkot's letter to Netanyahu, urging the prime minister to refrain from "dangerous moves" and "exercise restraint" during the transition period until a new government can be sworn in, amid concerns that the incumbent head of government may order new Iran strikes.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!