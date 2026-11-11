Azerbaijan and ACWA Power explore green electricity exports to Türkiye and Europe

11 November 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabian energy company ACWA Power are exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in wind and solar energy, including the potential export of renewable electricity to Türkiye and European markets through international green energy corridors.

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced the discussions following a meeting with ACWA Power Chief Executive Officer Dr. Samir J. Serhan in Antalya.

"In Antalya, I discussed our cooperation on wind and solar energy projects with Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Chief Executive Officer of ACWA Power. We evaluated the integration of new projects into the grid and the potential for exporting electricity to the Turkish and European markets via 'green energy corridors,'" Shahbazov wrote on X.

The discussions come as Azerbaijan seeks to expand its renewable electricity generation capacity, modernise its national power grid and establish new export routes connecting the South Caucasus with international energy markets.

ACWA Power is already among the major foreign investors in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector, having developed the 240-megawatt Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant project.

The two sides have also identified opportunities for cooperation in wind energy, electricity storage systems and green hydrogen production.

Wind power generation surges as Azerbaijan accelerates energy transition

The latest discussions coincide with substantial growth in Azerbaijan's renewable electricity generation, particularly from wind power.

According to the State Statistical Committee, wind power plants generated 841.3 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity between January and September 2026, representing a 27.1-fold increase compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Solar electricity generation also increased, rising by 10.1% to 533.2 million kWh during the nine-month period.

Overall, Azerbaijan generated 20.03 billion kWh of electricity in January–September 2026.

Thermal power plants accounted for 15.17 billion kWh of total production, while hydroelectric facilities contributed approximately 2.74 billion kWh.

Combined wind and solar generation reached 1.37 billion kWh, reflecting the growing contribution of renewable energy sources to the country's electricity mix.

Azerbaijan targets 4.4 billion kWh of wind and solar electricity by 2030

Azerbaijan's medium-term energy forecasts indicate that renewable electricity production is expected to increase further over the coming years.

According to macroeconomic projections included in the draft 2027 state budget package, electricity generation from wind and solar power plants is forecast to reach 4.41 billion kWh by 2030.

This would represent an increase of 46.5% compared with the 3.01 billion kWh projected for 2027.

The forecasts envisage wind and solar electricity generation reaching 4.38 billion kWh in 2028 and 4.41 billion kWh in 2029, before settling at approximately 4.41 billion kWh in 2030.

The budget projections identify the acceleration of Azerbaijan's green energy transition, the construction of new generation facilities, electricity grid modernisation and an increased share of renewable sources as key priorities.

Meanwhile, electricity generation at thermal power plants is projected to reach 24.28 billion kWh by 2030.

Despite this level of thermal generation, natural gas consumption at these facilities is forecast to decline by 34.8% compared with 2027, reaching approximately 1.57 billion cubic metres.