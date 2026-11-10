Eisenkot: Working to form gov't as soon as possible
Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot stressed on Tuesday that he is committed to forming Israel's new "national emergency" government as soon as possible.
Speaking at a faction meeting before the Knesset swearing-in ceremony, Eisenkot said in the name of his party that they promise to "work together with our partners — B'Yachad, the Democrats, and Yisrael Beytenu." He did not name Haredi and Arab parties.
Moreover, Eisenkot explained that he does not plan to oust mandatory military service for all. Furthermore, he vowed to complete the operation in Gaza, including the final goal of "the destruction of Hamas's military and civil capabilities."
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!