Indonesia's Vice President weighs resignation amid diploma scandal

10 November 2026 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Indonesia’s Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has expressed his intention to resign during a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto on November 10, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi.

According to Hadi, the vice president raised the possibility of stepping down in response to the changing situation. The spokesperson denied reports that Prabowo had rejected Gibran’s request but did not clarify whether the president had accepted it. The vice president’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The meeting took place amid growing political tensions between Prabowo and Gibran’s father, former Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who served two terms and is widely known as Jokowi.

The dispute centres on a document dated August 6, 2019, which Gibran, the son of the former president, used when registering as a vice-presidential candidate in the 2024 election. The document recognised his overseas education as equivalent to completing senior secondary school in Indonesia, one of the eligibility requirements for candidates seeking the office.

On October 30, Indonesia’s Supreme Court granted an appeal filed by Subhan Palal in a lawsuit against the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. According to the ANTARA news agency, citing the court database, the Supreme Court overturned the lower court's ruling and fully upheld the claimant's demands.

Palal had sought to have the document declared invalid, withdrawn and destroyed.

Image: Muhammad Adimaja / Antara