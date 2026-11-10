Azerbaijan's junior judo team begins three-week training camp in Japan

10 November 2026 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan's national junior boys' judo team began an international training camp in Japan as part of its preparations for upcoming competitions and long-term athlete development.

The three-week training programme brings together 16 Azerbaijani judokas and is being supervised by head coach Emin Iskandarov, alongside coaches Nicat Shikhalizada and Kotaro Sasaki.

The first stage of the training camp is taking place at Sagami School, affiliated with Tokai University. Japan, widely recognised for its rich judo traditions and strong competitive standards, offers an ideal environment for the young Azerbaijani athletes to improve their technical and tactical abilities while gaining valuable international experience.

The training sessions place particular emphasis on individual technical development, randori (sparring), physical endurance and the ability to compete against opponents with different fighting styles.

The intensive programme is also designed to expose the athletes to Japan's distinctive approach to judo training, helping them adapt to demanding practice sessions and develop greater confidence on the international stage.

The camp represents an important stage in the preparation of Azerbaijan's junior judokas for future tournaments. Beyond immediate competitive objectives, the initiative aims to strengthen the athletes' long-term development, improve their overall performance and prepare promising young talents for eventual promotion to the senior national team.

Training opportunities in Japan are expected to provide the Azerbaijani athletes with valuable insights into one of the world's leading judo cultures, supporting the continued development of the country's next generation of judokas.