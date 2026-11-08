Victory Day celebrations continue across Baku
Military bands performed at various locations across Baku on November 8 to mark Victory Day.
According to the Ministry of Defence, each performance began with a minute of silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and those who fell in defence of the homeland, followed by the national anthem of Azerbaijan.
The festive concerts featured patriotic songs, military marches and musical pieces by renowned Azerbaijani and international composers.
The performances were warmly received by residents and visitors, who applauded the military bands throughout the celebrations.
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