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Sunday, November 8, 2026

First Ladies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye held conversation over tea [PHOTOS]

8 November 2026 17:20 (UTC+04:00)
First Ladies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye held conversation over tea [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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On November 8, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva had a conversation with First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye Emine Erdoğan over tea.

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First Ladies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye held conversation over tea [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
First Ladies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye held conversation over tea [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
First Ladies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye held conversation over tea [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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