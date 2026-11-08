First Ladies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye held conversation over tea [PHOTOS]

8 November 2026 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

On November 8, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva had a conversation with First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye Emine Erdoğan over tea.

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