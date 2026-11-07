Israeli choreographer Shahar Binyamini brings contemporary dance to Baku festival

7 November 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli choreographer and dancer Shahar Binyamini presented his contemporary dance programme "New Earth // Bolero X" at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre on November 5–6 as part of the Baku International Arts Festival (BIAF-2026).

According to Trend, the performances combined experimental choreography, music and expressive physical movement, exploring themes of human evolution, individuality, collective identity and the search for harmony.

Binyamini, who heads the House of Dance Company in Be'er Sheva, is internationally recognised for his work in contemporary dance and collaborations with ballet companies and performers around the world.

The first production, "New Earth", explored the emergence of human consciousness and the search for freedom through movement, rhythm and visual symbolism.

The performance unfolded on a nearly empty stage covered in sand, creating the impression of an untouched, primordial landscape.

Dancers initially appeared as primitive figures, moving cautiously across the stage with bent legs and crawling movements, gradually discovering their surroundings and one another.

As the performance progressed, their movements shifted from abrupt and fragmented gestures to increasingly fluid and coordinated sequences.

The changing choreography was accompanied by a musical progression ranging from subtle percussion and flute sounds to oriental melodies and choral arrangements.

The production culminated in an intimate scene featuring two dancers embracing in silence, symbolising connection and harmony.

Ravel's Bolero receives a contemporary interpretation

The second production, "Bolero X", offered a contrasting interpretation of Maurice Ravel's celebrated composition, using its repetitive rhythmic structure to explore the relationship between individual expression and collective movement.

As the music intensified, the dancers' movements became increasingly energetic, transforming the stage into a unified rhythmic composition while preserving each performer's individuality.

Speaking ahead of the performance, Binyamini discussed the inspiration behind his interpretation of Ravel's work and its relationship to the celebrated choreography of Maurice Béjart.

"It's truly monumental. There's something very primal, even tribal, especially in the rhythm, as well as numerous orchestral layers," the choreographer shared.

Binyamini acknowledged that Béjart's interpretation had significantly influenced his artistic development and contributed to his passion for choreography.

However, he explained that his own version emerged unexpectedly during a creative project in Seoul, where he had been invited to develop a production involving 80 dancers.

"At some point, I put on 'Bolero' just as an experiment, to see what would happen. And suddenly, something really clicked: the music, the dancers, and my choreographic ideas found a common language," he recalled.

The choreographer also reflected on his professional journey, recalling his ambition to join the internationally renowned Batsheva Dance Company, a goal he eventually achieved.

He described the company as one of the most dynamic and innovative ensembles in contemporary dance.

Binyamini also spoke about his forthcoming collaboration with the Paris Opera, describing it as another important milestone in his artistic career.

Azerbaijani dancers join international production

The Baku performances also featured five Azerbaijani dancers, providing an opportunity for local performers to collaborate with Binyamini's international company.

Among them was Leyli Mishina, a choreographer and teacher at the Baku Choreographic Academy.

Binyamini praised the professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication of the Azerbaijani performers, noting that the collaboration developed successfully despite the limited preparation period.

"It is a great honor for me that my works become a meeting place for dancers from all over the world," the choreographer emphasized.

Mishina likewise highlighted the positive experience of working alongside the visiting company.

"The troupe itself is amazing; the artists who make up the company are truly at a very high level. They are all talented, and it's a great honor for us to dance with them on stage," she shared.

She stressed that international collaborations offer Azerbaijani dancers valuable opportunities to develop their technical skills, gain professional experience and exchange creative ideas with artists from different countries.

According to Mishina, expanding such projects would contribute to the continued development of Azerbaijan's contemporary dance community.

Binyamini also expressed his appreciation for Baku, describing the city's changing appearance, cultural atmosphere and hospitality as reasons he enjoys returning.

He noted that the Azerbaijani capital was becoming increasingly modern and open, while emphasising the importance of international festivals in creating professional opportunities for local artists.