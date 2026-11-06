Argentina to retire Lionel Messi's No. 10 shirt for upcoming friendlies

6 November 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Argentina will not use the iconic No. 10 shirt in their upcoming international friendly matches following Lionel Messi's departure from the national team.

The decision was made by the national team's coaching staff in honour of the legendary forward, who previously wore the famous number.

Argentina are scheduled to face Uruguay in Buenos Aires on November 14 before taking on Costa Rica in Cordoba on November 18. The two fixtures will mark the team's first friendly appearances following Messi's international retirement.

The Inter Miami forward officially brought his international career to an end in October, closing a remarkable chapter in Argentine football history.

During his time with the national team, Messi made 208 appearances, scoring 126 goals and providing 70 assists. He also played a central role in Argentina's major international successes, helping the country win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In addition, Messi lifted the Copa America trophy twice, in 2021 and 2024, further cementing his legacy as one of the most successful players in the history of Argentine football.

The decision not to allocate the No. 10 shirt for the upcoming friendlies marks a symbolic tribute to Messi and his contribution to the national team.