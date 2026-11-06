Azerbaijan recovers 107 million manats as financial oversight tightens

6 November 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan recovered 106.9 million manats in public funds and prevented unjustified expenditures totalling 100.9 million manats through financial oversight measures conducted during January-September 2026.

The Ministry of Finance disclosed the figures in its report covering the first nine months of 2026.

The State Financial Control Service completed oversight activities covering 84 organizations during the reporting period. Of these, 52 inspections were conducted based on decisions received from law enforcement agencies, while the remaining 32 were carried out as unscheduled inspections.

The oversight measures resulted in the recovery of 106.9 million manats in public funds from the organizations examined. Furthermore, the authorities prevented unjustified or legally non-compliant expenditures amounting to 100.9 million manats.

The Ministry of Finance also continued its financial expertise activities during the reporting period, with particular attention to improving the efficiency of state investment projects in territories liberated from occupation.

The measures were designed to ensure the efficient implementation of public investment and infrastructure projects, promote the economical use of state budget resources, optimize project costs and strengthen preventive financial oversight.

A total of 91 projects underwent financial expertise during January-September. Of these, 59 had been completed, while implementation of the remaining 32 projects was ongoing.

The combined value of the 59 completed projects amounted to 1.038 billion manats.

Financial expertise covered assessments of both project costs and the scope of planned works. During cost assessments, specialists evaluated whether expenditures on goods, materials, equipment and labor, as well as the use of machinery and mechanisms, corresponded to applicable standards and prevailing market prices.

The assessment process also examined the consistency of work quantities and calculations presented in project drawings and cost-estimate documentation.

In addition, specialists reviewed project documentation to identify discrepancies between approved designs and estimated costs, helping detect potential deviations during implementation.

These measures form part of the government's efforts to improve the management of public investment, strengthen financial discipline and ensure the efficient allocation of budgetary resources, particularly in reconstruction and infrastructure development across liberated territories.